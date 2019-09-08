Dating Rumors As Khafi, Omashola Share Tight Hugs And Kisses (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemates, Khafi and Omashola were spotted sharing hugs and kisses in the kitchen after a successful task on Saturday.

Khafi, Omashola
BBNaija housemate, Khafi and Omashola

Dating rumors between the duo have been flying and the video has also caused an online debate among web users.

Some have opined that they are just close friends who were just celebrating their Five Million Naira win, courtesy of the Indomie Challenge.

While others stated that the duo have shown some level of closeness between each other since Khafi’s lover, Gedoni left the house.

Read Also: Mercy Caught Twerking Vigorously Ahead Of Saturday Night Party (Video)

Information Nigeria recalls Omashola had blurted out that if he wanted to have sex with the British police officer, he would do it without a care in the world.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi, Omashola
0

You may also like

WATCH: King Arthur: “Legend of the Sword” Official Trailer

Toyin Aimakhu Speaks On Her Deal With Airtel

Toyin Aimakhu Speaks On Her Deal With Airtel

The Older I Get, The More Confident I Am- Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Makeup Photos

Sorry Ladies, Vincent Enyeama Is Not Single

Miss Nigeria: Organisers release dates for 2017 audition, confirm entries still open

Actor Desmond Elliot And Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Adediwura Blarkgold

We Were Together For 3 Years Before He Proposed – Adediwura Gold

See how Davido reacted to the postponement of the presidential election

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Omoni Oboli On Indian Trip (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *