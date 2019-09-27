Davido Announces Another Collaboration With American Rapper Chris Brown

Afro-pop genius Davido has taken to his Twitter page to announce an upcoming collaboration with American superstar rapper Chris Brown.

It was sometime last month that the duo worked together to produce the hit single ‘Blow My Mind’ off his upcoming album.

READ ALSO – Davido Celebrates His Two Daughters On ‘National Daughter Day’

Also, Davido recently announced his marriage with his long-time sweetheart Chioma. This has also got his fans pumped and excited for him.

While we are very much excited for Davido whom everything seems to be falling in place for, we are excited about this upcoming single.

See His Tweet Here: