Davido Announces Another Collaboration With American Rapper Chris Brown

by Michael
Davido Chris Brown
Nigerian Artiste Davido

Afro-pop genius Davido has taken to his Twitter page to announce an upcoming collaboration with American superstar rapper Chris Brown.

It was sometime last month that the duo worked together to produce the hit single ‘Blow My Mind’ off his upcoming album.

READ ALSO – Davido Celebrates His Two Daughters On ‘National Daughter Day’

Also, Davido recently announced his marriage with his long-time sweetheart Chioma. This has also got his fans pumped and excited for him.

While we are very much excited for Davido whom everything seems to be falling in place for, we are excited about this upcoming single.

See His Tweet Here:

Tags from the story
Chris Brown, Davido, OBO
0

You may also like

Court of Appeal annulls AFN elections

IBB’s intervention allowed investigation against Emir of Kano suspended

Police arrests two men for cloning Governor Ambode’s car plate number

Falana, George, laud presidential panel on armed forces

Teenager Arrested For Selling Her 2-Months Old Baby For N120,000

AGAIN !!! Boko Haram attack village in Borno

VP Osinbajo To Visit Zamfara On Friday

I Didn’t Inflate Contracts During My Tenure As Power Minister: Fashola

Read President Buhari speech at the commissioning of projects in Lagos State today

Read President Buhari’s speech at the commissioning of projects in Lagos State today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *