Davido Celebrates His Two Daughters On ‘National Daughter Day’

Nigerian musician, Davido, on Thursday celebrated his daughters, Imade and Hailey, on National Daughter Day.

The 26-year-old shared photos of his daughters on his Instagram-stories with the caption;

“Happy national daughter day.”

David is expecting his third child with soon to be wife, Chioma. The couple made this known a few weeks ago following the news of their engagement.

The couple held their introduction a couple of weeks back and days later, several photos and videos of David proposing to Chioma surfaced online.