Davido Celebrates His Two Daughters On ‘National Daughter Day’

by Temitope Alabi
Davido's daughters
Davido’s daughters

Nigerian musician, Davido, on Thursday celebrated his daughters, Imade and Hailey, on National Daughter Day.

The 26-year-old shared photos of his daughters on his Instagram-stories with the caption;

“Happy national daughter day.”

David is expecting his third child with soon to be wife, Chioma. The couple made this known a few weeks ago following the news of their engagement.

The couple held their introduction a couple of weeks back and days later, several photos and videos of David proposing to Chioma surfaced online.

