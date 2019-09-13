Davido Cradles Chioma’s Baby Bump (Video)

With so much attention on the couple, it has been confirmed that Chioma is indeed expecting a baby.

This is coming just days after Kemi Olunloyo, took to social media to announce that the Chioma, has welcomed a baby boy with Davido.

Videos which surfaced from Davido and Chioma’s engagement party last night showed that the aspiring chef is indeed pregnant and was seen flaunting her bump at the party.

Rocking a short sequin dress, Chioma’s baby bump was obvious as she snuggled up to her man.