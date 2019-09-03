Davido Meets Chioma’s Family Members, Reveals Wedding Date (Photos)

Nigerian superstar, Davido is set to take his relationship with his girlfriend, Chioma to the alter like he assured her in 2018.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his family members including his billionaire father, Dr Deji Adeleke and some of Chioma’s family members.

Davido, who has been out of the country for over 8 months, captioned the photo:

“First of all INTRODUCTION ”

Chioma also reposted the picture, further confirming the good news.

In another post, the popular singer revealed that they are set to tie the knot in 2020.

