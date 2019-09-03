Davido Meets Chioma’s Family Members, Reveals Wedding Date (Photos)

by Amaka

Nigerian superstar, Davido is set to take his relationship with his girlfriend, Chioma to the alter like he assured her in 2018.

Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and his beau, Chioma

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his family members including his billionaire father, Dr Deji Adeleke and some of Chioma’s family members.

Davido, who has been out of the country for over 8 months, captioned the photo:

First of all INTRODUCTION ”

Chioma also reposted the picture, further confirming the good news.

In another post, the popular singer revealed that they are set to tie the knot in 2020.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Nigerians Reacts As Cindy Washes Hand In Her Food Bowl (Video)

See full post below:

Davido's IG post

View this post on Instagram

🥰🥰💕💕

A post shared by Chef_chi (@thechefchi) on

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

Uche Pedro, Founder Of Bella Naija Welcomes Set Of Twins

More Never Before Seen Photos From Stephanie Okereke + Idahosa Linus’ Wedding In France

Paul Okoye: “Anita Is A Virtuous Woman” – Writes Tribute To Anita On Facebook

Peter Okoye: “Money can’t buy me happiness but….”

Video Evidence: What Really Happened Between Davido and Wizkid

My Sun Is Gone: Jim Iyke Pays Tribute To Late Mom

I Don’t Have A Record Label, For Now I’m On My Own – Adekunle Gold Speaks About YBNL Exit [Video]

Uriel Oputa shares photoshopped photo with Anthony Joshua

“I Think Every Single Mother You See Made A Wrong Choice” – Popular Actress Says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *