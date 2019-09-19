Davido Goes Swimming With Second Daughter, Hailey Adeleke (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was recently filmed having a great time with his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke at a swimming pool.

In the video which surfaced online, the little girl was seen telling her father, who was resting in his room, to come and teach her how to swim.

The singer didn’t hesitate to fulfill his fatherly duties despite the fact that he seemed tired.

The duo were both spotted swimming together in the adorable video.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner revealed that he is set to welcome a baby boy from his engaged lover, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Watch the video below: