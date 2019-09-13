Davido Kisses, Cradles Chioma’s Growing Baby Bump (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Davido was ecstatic on Thursday after he asked the love of his life, Chioma, to be his wife and she agreed.

Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer and his wife-to-be, Chioma

A video recently surfaced confirming the rumors that the young Chef is expecting a child perhaps a boy for the singer.

The 27-year-old singer is filmed cradling Chioma’s growing baby bump and giving her a kiss on the cheek shortly after he popped the question in the presence of their close family and friends.

Watch the video below:

