Davido Opens Up On His Life And Relationship; Reveals Which Country’s Jollof Rice Is Best(VIDEO)

David Adeleke, a respectable Nigerian singer, otherwise known as Davido has opened up on how he grew up in Atlanta, USA, his love life with Chioma, his finances and other secrets about his life.

Speaking with New York-based radio station ”Hot 97”, the singer also disclosed the country he feels has the best Jollof rice.

During the course of the interview, one major shocking revelation that would sure get you cringing to your chair is how the BET award winner met his lover, Chioma.

