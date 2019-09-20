Davido Opens Up On His Life And Relationship; Reveals Which Country’s Jollof Rice Is Best(VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Davido
‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido

David Adeleke, a respectable Nigerian singer, otherwise known as Davido has opened up on how he grew up in Atlanta, USA, his love life with Chioma, his finances and other secrets about his life.

Speaking with New York-based radio station ”Hot 97”, the singer also disclosed the country he feels has the best Jollof rice.

Read Also: Assurance 2020: Chris Brown Says He Wants To Be One Of Davido’s Groomsmen

During the course of the interview, one major shocking revelation that would sure get you cringing to your chair is how the BET award winner met his lover, Chioma.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

9 WTF Facts About Pubic Hair We Bet You Never Knew

10 IMPORTANT Things You Need To Understand About Love

Tips To Help You Review Your Finances

Pastor Sam Adeyemi Denies Ownership Of Jet

She Is My Friend’s Fiancee, I Am In Love With Her! What Should I Do?

5 Non-Verbal Stages of Starting a Relationship

Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Often Gets Mistaken To Be Her Own Daughter’s Sister (Photos)

4 Reasons Why You Can’t Be “Just Friends” With Your Ex

4 Reasons Why You Can’t Be “Just Friends” With Your Ex

10 Slang Words You Definitely Should Have Stopped Using By Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *