Davido Opens Up On How He Met Tacha, Omashola (Video)

Nigerian superstar, Davido recently spoke about Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Omashola during a live radio program.

The singer, who had an interview with Beats 99.9 FM, disclosed how he met Tacha and Omashola before they became Big Brother Naija housemates.

The singer, however, had denied ever rooting for Tacha.

Speaking at the interview, The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner said he knew the two housemates before the Big Brother Naija TV show, revealing that he knew Omashola in South Africa while he found out about controversial female housemate, Tacha when news spread that she had a tattoo of his face on her chest.

Fans of the two have been filled with excitement after the DMW Boss acknowledged their favourite housemates on live radio.

Watch the video below: