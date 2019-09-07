Davido Opens Up On How He Met Tacha, Omashola (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerian superstar, Davido recently spoke about Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Omashola during a live radio program.

Omashola and Tacha
BBNaija housemates, Omashola and Tacha

The singer, who had an interview with Beats 99.9 FM, disclosed how he met Tacha and Omashola before they became Big Brother Naija housemates.

The singer, however, had denied ever rooting for Tacha.

Speaking at the interview, The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner said he knew the two housemates before the Big Brother Naija TV show, revealing that he knew Omashola in South Africa while he found out about controversial female housemate, Tacha when news spread that she had a tattoo of his face on her chest.

Fans of the two have been filled with excitement after the DMW Boss acknowledged their favourite housemates on live radio.

Read Also: Photo Of Bambam At Her Bridal Shower In Ogun

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, Omashola, Tacha
0

You may also like

Mercy Johnson Undergoes Neck Surgery

“I Get More Favours Because Of My Fair Complexion”- Juliet Ibrahim

John Legend’s Wife, Chrissy Teigen Slams Uche Maduagwu Over Resemblance Drama

Why I gave Tiwa Savage my hit song, Malo – Spellz

Jay Z Replies Drake, Calls Him Mrs Drizzy

Young Man seen bathing on Lekki-Epe expressway this morning (Video)

Fans Slams Banky W For Performing With Adesua Etomi Instead Of Chidinma Ekile At A Concert In Warri (Video & Photos)

We Love This Gorgeous Photo Of Lupita Nyong’o & Her Mum!

Nigerian men don’t have what I want – Nkechi Emmanuel (Nurse Titi)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *