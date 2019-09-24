Davido Set To Make First Appearance In Hollwood Movie, Coming To America 2

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is set to make his first official appearance in popular Hollywood movie, Coming To America 2.

Coming To America
1988 American romantic comedy film, Coming To America directed by John Landis and based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy

This was made known by a Popular Ghanaian/Liberian actor, Michael Blackson who stated that the singer has a spot in the upcoming sequel to 1988 American romantic comedy, Coming To America.

The actor shared a tweet which reads:

“Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie,”

See his tweet below:

