Davido Set To Make First Appearance In Hollwood Movie, Coming To America 2

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is set to make his first official appearance in popular Hollywood movie, Coming To America 2.
This was made known by a Popular Ghanaian/Liberian actor, Michael Blackson who stated that the singer has a spot in the upcoming sequel to 1988 American romantic comedy, Coming To America.
The actor shared a tweet which reads:
“Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie,”
See his tweet below:
— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) September 21, 2019