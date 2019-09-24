Davido Set To Make First Appearance In Hollwood Movie, Coming To America 2

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is set to make his first official appearance in popular Hollywood movie, Coming To America 2.

This was made known by a Popular Ghanaian/Liberian actor, Michael Blackson who stated that the singer has a spot in the upcoming sequel to 1988 American romantic comedy, Coming To America.

The actor shared a tweet which reads:

“Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie,”

See his tweet below: