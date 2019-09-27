Davido Set To Release New Song With Chris Brown

Well, the music industry is set to be blessed with yet another song from singers Davido and Chris Brown.

Just a few weeks ago, Davido released Blow My Mind featuring the American singer, a song which has since hit over a million view on youtube.

Davido, has now taken to his IG stories to announce that he has a new song with Chris again adding that the song will drop next week.