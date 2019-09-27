Davido Set To Release New Song With Chris Brown

by Temitope Alabi
Davido, Chris Brown
Davido, Chris Brown

Well, the music industry is set to be blessed with yet another song from singers Davido and Chris Brown.

Just a few weeks ago, Davido released Blow My Mind featuring the American singer, a song which has since hit over a million view on youtube.

Read Also: Davido’s ‘Blow My Mind’ Video Hits 1.6 Million Views In Less Than 24 Hours

Davido, has now taken to his IG stories to announce that he has a new song with Chris again adding that the song will drop next week.

Verified

🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩😱😱😱😱😱 @chrisbrownofficial @kiddominant

https://www.instagram.com/p/B24sy_gh-HQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Chris Brown, Davido
0

You may also like

Sambo, Sultan, others for NAFSAT peace confab

‘Call me vampire’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo writes as she slays in new photos

Court sentence 43 activists to life imprisonment for protesting against the government

Atiku slams APC, claimed they disappointed Nigerians

Ibori’s Mistress Regains Freedom

Neymar set to sue Barcelona over unpaid bonus

Senate approves N4.8 trillion 2012 budget

Senate approves N4.8 trillion 2012 budget

Tottenham place outrageous £310m price tag on Harry Kane

Govt craves EU assistance to combat terrorism

Govt craves EU assistance to combat terrorism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *