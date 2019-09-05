Davido Speaks On Chioma Carrying His Baby And Their Wedding Date (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Davido
Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido has revealed that plans have not started going on for the wedding between himself and heartthrob, Chioma.

According to the singer who made this known during an interview on Beat FM, he confirmed that the wedding would definitely take place in 2020.

Reacting to speculations that he is expected a child with Chioma, the 27-year-old singer said: ”Wait and see.”

Read Also: Xenophobia: If Our Country Was Good, We Wouldnt Go To South Africa; Davido

The multi-talented singer only had his introduction with Chioma on Monday, September 2nd.

Watch the video below:

