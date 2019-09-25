Davido Spotted Drinking, Smoking After Promising To Quit Cigarettes (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer Davido shared videos via his Instagram stories which show him drinking and smoking weed after promising to quit cigarettes.

Davido
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido

The singer, who is in Los Angeles, revealed he was completing his upcoming album, “A Good Time” which will be released in October.

Then the ‘Blow My Crooner’ showed off a pack of Marlboro cigarettes which he promised to quit very soon.

Davido's post

In another video, the soon to be the father of three was seen smoking with a plastic cup of what looks like hot drink in his hand.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Sings Praise And Worship Songs On Stage (Video)

The singer also proceeded to warm himself up by doing push-ups in the studio.

Davido's post

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Actress Empress Njamah stars in upcoming thriller ‘Fidelity’

speed darlington

Speed Darlington Declares Intention To Run For President In 2023 In New York (Video)

Wizkid shades Davido for dissing AFRIMA Awards

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Unwinds At Westpoint Dakhla Hotel In Morocco (Photos)

Kunle Afolayan retrieves the bag he forgot in an Uber in Paris (See photos)

Caroline Danjuma Slam Divorce Rumors With Photos Of Herself, Hubby And Kids

Will Smith and Jay-Z’s Broadway Musical FELA! Heading To Nigeria

Dancer, Janemena Shares Video Of Police Officers Beating Up Her Sister And Pregnant Friend (Video)

Robert Pattinson and fiancee FKA Twigs reportedly split after 3 years of dating

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *