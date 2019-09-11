Davido Threatens To Expose A ‘Fat bitch’ For Wronging Him

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido recently shared a post via Instagram threatening to expose a certain ‘fat bitch’ who appears to have wronged him.

Davido
‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido

The singer wrote:

“”U FAT BITCH I WILL CAST U!!!!! ONE WEY U DO!!!!!!! I SWEAR U NO BREATHE AIR FOR NAIJA!!!!!!!!

FIRST TO DO NO DEY ……………”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer, who is quick to react, had dragged the hell out of music platform, Tooexclusive after he had misread a statement they made regarding his collaboration with international act, Chris Brown.

Read Also: Why Some Big Men Die Strangely Is Because Their Workers Are In Pains – Apostle Suleman

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

‘I co-produced this song with Kanye West’ – Don Jazzy Reveals

I Get Paid to Attend Events – Toke Makinwa

Dammy Krane Rips Orezi Apart, Calls Him An Idiot | WATCH

Scott Disick Goes Public With His New 20 Year Old Girlfriend | Photos

Nigerian Reggae Singer, Ras Kimono Dead at 60

Jide macaulay set to be ordained a priest

Gay Nigerian pastor Jide Macaulay set to be ordained a priest

See what Davido begs Apple to do after girlfriend Chioma searched his phone

Kiss Daniel Tours Dubai WIth His Brother To Fulfil His Promise

Kourtney Kardashian Expecting Another Child?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *