Davido To Appear In Hollywood Movie, ‘Coming To America 2’

Music entertainer, Davido has been rumoured to make an appearance in the upcoming movie, Coming to America 2.
The movie is the sequel to the 1998 blockbuster movie which features Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos
Ghanaian/Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, revealed this in a tweet.
Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie.
— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) September 21, 2019