Davido To Appear In Hollywood Movie, ‘Coming To America 2’

by Michael
Davido Coming To America 2
Davido

Music entertainer, Davido has been rumoured to make an appearance in the upcoming movie, Coming to America 2.

The movie is the sequel to the 1998 blockbuster movie which features Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos

Ghanaian/Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, revealed this in a tweet.

