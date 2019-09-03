Davido Visits Chioma’s House, Reveals Wedding Date

David at Chioma's house
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has finally visited his lover, Chioma, home and revealed when they are getting married.

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, the elated singer wrote: “first of all introduction.”

However, Davido’s elder brother, chairman HKN, has confirmed that the wedding would come up in 2020 with a particular date to be made public soon.

See his post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First of all INTRODUCTION 🎊🥂🍾👰🏾🤵🏾

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Sep 2, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT

0

