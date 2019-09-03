Davido Visits Chioma’s House, Reveals Wedding Date

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido has finally visited his lover, Chioma, home and revealed when they are getting married.

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, the elated singer wrote: “first of all introduction.”

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Reacts As Davido Expresses Dilemma Over Newly Acquired N106m Whip

However, Davido’s elder brother, chairman HKN, has confirmed that the wedding would come up in 2020 with a particular date to be made public soon.

See his post below: