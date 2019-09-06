Davido’s Babymamas React After He Called Chioma’s Pregnancy ‘A Special One’ (Video)

Babymamas of singer Davido have reacted to his recent interview at Beat FM where he described Chioma’s pregnancy as a special one.

The singer, however, was reluctant to confirm his girlfriend’s pregnancy but when reminded that it was on the radio station that he revealed his second baby mama, Amanda, was expecting his daughter Hailey, Davido responded

“This one is special”

This didn’t sit well with Sophia Momodu and Amada who both took to their Instagram page individually to share pictures of their daughters and telling them that they are special.

During the interview, Davido spoke about his upcoming wedding to his lover, Chioma stating that they have not proceeded with the plans yet but it will definitely happen come in year 2020.

See their post below: