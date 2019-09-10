Davido’s Crew Member Opens Up On Alleged Fight (Video)

Obama, one of the crew members of music entertainer, Davido, has opened up on the heated misunderstanding between him and the singer.

Information Nigeria on Monday reported that Davido kicked Obama out of his house in Lekki area of Lagos.

However, Obama has come to clear the air, stating that they are both on good terms and there was no fight.

The Instagram influencer, who was in the singer’s studio, called out Instablog, telling them to always confirm a story before publishing.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2Nar5vpZtm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link