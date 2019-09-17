Davido’s Daughter Hailey Adeleke Sings ‘Blow My Mind’ Song (Video)

by Michael

Davido's Daughter Hailey Adeleke

Little things may just be hinting to Davido that his daughter is taking after him. In this lovely video, You can quickly sense a ‘like father like daughter thing going on here. And Davido may just need to send his daughter to the music booth as soon as possible.

Davido’s baby mama, Mandy catches her daughter on camera mimicking her dad and Chris Brown’s new song “Blow my mind.”

Hailey, the second adorable daughter of Nigerian music star, Davido has blossomed beautifully over the past few years ever since her birth in early 2017.

Watch The Amazing Video Of Hailey Singing To Davido’s Blow My Mind Here:

 

 

