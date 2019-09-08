Davido’s US Manager, Survives Car Crash

Obama_DMW, the road manager of popular music artist, Davido took to his Instagram page to reveal how he survived a ghastly motor accident on Saturday night.

The music manager gave glory to God for surviving what appears to be a ghastly accident unhurt despite the car being totally damaged.

This is the third road accident involving a celebrity in the past few days, following the survival of Jigan Babaoja and Kaffy’s husband.

