D’banj, Wife Welcome Baby Boy In US

Afro music artist D’banj also popularly known as Kokomaster as has welcomed a new baby boy.

Recall earlier when the artist lost his one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III after he reportedly drowned in a pool in their residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Two months following the tragic incident, the artist dedicated a beautiful song to his wife.

It was a really hard time for D’banj as he revealed that he never thought he would ever lose a child and that the sad incident really affected him and his wife.

Shortly after, the singer disclosed that he was expecting another child, which has now come to reality.

The singer welcomed a baby boy in the United States of America on Thursday.

The music entertainer, however, has not disclosed the hospital or state where the child was born but the mother and child were said to be doing fine.