DBanj Welcomes New Baby With Wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, DBanj has  reportedly welcomed a son with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America barely a month after revealing that he’s expecting a child.

Dbanj Welcomes Baby
Dbanj and Wife

According to Metro News, Lineo Didi Kilgrow gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in United States of America.

The mother and child are reported to be in good shape.

Also Read: Dbanj, Wife Expecting Another Baby In Few Months

Recall that in August 2019 during an interview with BeatFM London, D’Banj announced that he’s expecting another son, when asked about how he coped with the difficulty of losing a child.

