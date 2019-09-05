Despite FG Boycotting WEF, Fayemi, El-Rufai, Others Attend Event In South Africa

After photos of the ongoing World Economic Forum(WEF) emerged on social media, it was found that apart from Oby Ezekwesili, two governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) are in attendance.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state of the APC are currently attending the event, although the federal government say it has boycotted it.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media had thrown stones at Ezekwesili for attending, not mentioning the fact that Fayemi and El Rufai were in attendance.

Read Also: Buhari’s Aide, Ezekwesili Banter Words Over WEF In South Africa

Apart from those, Emir Sanusi Lamido, Jim Ovia are also among the Nigerians attending the programme despite FG pulling out.