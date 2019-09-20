Diane Can Not Talk To Me Outside BBNaija Show: Tacha (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Tacha and Diane
Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Diane

Big Brother Nigeria show was thrown into rancour on Thursday after a fight broke out between the duo os Diane and controversial housemate, Tacha.

Trouble started after Tacha yelled at Diane for leaving the red box behind while partying with legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, who paid the house a visit.

Ebuka, the show host had earlier issued a strong warning that the housemates would be punished if the red box gets missing.

Read Also: Hope No One Would Get Pregnant Soon;- Bisi Alimi Throws Jab At Tuface After Visit To BBNaija House

Diane, while trying to talk back was shrugged off by Tacha who went on to lambasted her and added that she can not even talk to her outside the show.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Diane, Tacha
0

You may also like

‘I forgive him for not being here to love you’- Ehi Ogbebor says as she celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday

Tobi Bakre

Adorable Photo Of Tobi Bakre Spotted With Thelma, Nelson And Tuoyo

Photos: Kim Kardashian In Lagos For Darey’s Concert

Tyga – “Kylie Jenner Is My Fiancee”

I once used sandpaper to get rid of my tribal marks – Actor Afeez Owo

This Photo Of E-Money, Ooni Of Ife And Obi Of Onitsha Is Everything

This Photo Of E-Money, Ooni Of Ife And Obi Of Onitsha Is Everything

This Is How Banky W Is Preparing For His Traditional Wedding With His Friends

G-worldwide Serves Kiss Daniel Court Papers

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Gifty Powers Shares New Nude Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *