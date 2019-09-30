Diane Evicted From BBNaija House (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Yashim has been evicted from the house following a game of chance which she lost on Monday.

Diane
Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane

The model lost to Omashola when Frodd, the Ultimate Veto Power holder picked her coin and Biggie asked to leave the house within 10 seconds.

The game was anchored by Biggie to ensure it was fair.

Mercy cried, stating that God was punishing her for causing Tacha’s disqualification.

Diane hugged all the housemates before she took her leave.

Omashola could not help but scream his usual ‘Warri’ victory sound.

Watch the video below:

