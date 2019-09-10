Diezani Loses Bid To Recover Seized $40m Jewellery, Iphone

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ruled that the 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, valued at $40m, recovered from the Abuja home of Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke should be forfeited permanently to the federal government.

Diezani
Ex-Minister, Diezani

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nicholas Nicholas Oweibo held that Diezani, through her lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN), failed to point out reasons the items should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Also Read: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Land Belonging To Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had told the judge that the jewellery and iPhone were reasonably suspected to be acquired with fraud proceeds. The anti-graft agency further explained that the items were beyond Diezani’s legitimate earnings.

