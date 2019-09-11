Dino Melaye: I Didn’t Promise To Give Out 10 Cars If Atiku Defeats Buhari

Senator Dino Melaye has distanced himself from an alleged promise to give out 10 cars in the event that Atiku Abubakar defeats Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Tribunal.

A twitter handle claiming to be the senator made a promise to give out cars if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins at the tribunal.

The fake account tweeted:

“Today, the tribunal results will be announced. It doesn’t seem like a bad time to give out 10 Honda Pilot vehicles. Retweet and comment the color you would like. I will select randomly. #SDM”

However, the Kogi senator took to his official handle to deny the tweet ahead of the Tribunal’s expected delivery of a final verdict in the suit brought before it by Atiku, who is challenging the victory of Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

He tweeted: