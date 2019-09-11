Dino Melaye: I Didn’t Promise To Give Out 10 Cars If Atiku Defeats Buhari

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye has distanced himself from an alleged promise to give out 10 cars in the event that Atiku Abubakar defeats Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Tribunal.

dino melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

A twitter handle claiming to be the senator made a promise to give out cars if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins at the tribunal.

The fake account tweeted:

Also Read: ‘I Am Not Tboss’ Baby Daddy’ – Dino Melaye

“Today, the tribunal results will be announced. It doesn’t seem like a bad time to give out 10 Honda Pilot vehicles. Retweet and comment the color you would like. I will select randomly. #SDM”

However, the Kogi senator took to his official handle to deny the tweet ahead of the Tribunal’s expected delivery of a final verdict in the suit brought before it by Atiku, who is challenging the victory of Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

He tweeted:

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye
0

You may also like

We Helped Build PDP, Nobody Can Chase Us Out – G-7 Govs

APC Condemns Bill Seeking life Pension For Legislators 

Legislators Approve Monthly Life Pension For Themselves

27 Sokoto Assembly Members Defect To APC

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello

Kogi became safer and peaceful under me – Governor Bello

Government House Not A Bank – Gov Obaseki

Adamawa By-Election: ‘I’ll Finish Nyako’s Tenure’, Ag. Governor Insists

Ondo PDP Squabble Deepens As Oke Accuses Mimiko Of Destroying Party

Nigerians React As Okorocha Says INEC Is Planning Special Ceremony For Him

Atiku Asked To Return To Cameroon Within 21 Days

“If we stand by and watch, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship” – Atiku Laments on AIT ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *