Dino Melaye Reacts To Kogi Governorship Loss

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to his shocking loss at Wednesday’s Governorship election primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

Musa Wada, a younger brother of the immediate past Governor Idris Wada, who also contested for the ticket, scored 748 votes emerging as the winner.

Wada was closely followed by Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of a former governor, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), with 710 votes.

Melaye who surprisingly polled just 70 votes says it is ridiculous to declare a winner from just two out of 10 ballot boxes.

The senator who reacted via his Twitter handle on Thursday says 8 out of 10 ballot boxes were missing.

He said: It is rediculous(ridiculous) to declare a final PDP PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing. Only to declare votes in 2 out of 10 ballot boxes as my votes. Totally unacceptable. Senator Dino Melaye