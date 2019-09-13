Dino Melaye Turns Down Offer To Lead PDP Campaign In Kogi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye took to his twitter page to announce that he has turned down the offer to be the Director-General of the People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship camping council.

dino melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

The lawmaker from Kogi contested the primary election of his party bbut came fourth in the straightforward election. 

In a now common move, the lawmaker was offered the position to lead the party to victory in September.

However, the senator representing Kogi state revealed that he had turned the offer.

He tweeted:

