Dino Melaye Weeps, Sustains Injury After Losing PDP Primary In Kogi (PHOTOS)

by Valerie Oke
Dino Melaye at the hospital

Dino Melaye‘s quest to become the next governor of Kogi state suffered a setback as he was defeated by Engr. Mua Wada, during the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) primaries which held in the state on Wednesday.

The controversial lawmaker, shortly after the defeat, was spotted crying out load with claims that his mandate was stolen.

The senator sustained an injury on his knee as a result of the violence that broke out during the primary.

Musa Wada is a younger brother of the immediate past Governor Idris Wada.

 

