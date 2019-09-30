Disobedience Of Court Order Will Soon Become A Norm: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has condemned the continued disobedience of the court order releasing Omoyele Sowore from the custody of the Department of State Security.

Despite the court order releasing the former presidential candidate, he has remained in the custody of DSS.

Reacting to this, the activist expressed that the continued violation of court orders by the state security is soon going to become a norm in Nigeria.

