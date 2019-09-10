DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Why She Broke Down In Tears On Live IG

DJ Cuppy has finally opened up on why she broke down in tears on live Instagram recently.

According to the popular DJ who opened up via her Twitter handle on Monday, she said she was going through a bit of rough patches at the time.

Cuppy, however, added that she is now back stronger.

What she wrote below:

Dear Cupcakes… Went through a bit of a rough patch but now I’m back stronger than ever! Thanks for your concern and messages! 💕 #GELATO

See her tweet below: