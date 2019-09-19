DJ Cuppy Surprises Broda Shaggi With Birthday Cake (Video)

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy went out of her way to surprise comedian, Broda Shaggi at his birthday party in Lagos, Nigeria.

The disc jockey turned singer stormed his birthday party with a cake in her hand.

The duo, who met through her ex-boyfriend, Asa Asika, have remained close friends till date.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, the daughter of billionaire businessman captioned the video:

“ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @BrodaShaggi 💖🎂🍭🥳 Plenty #GELATO for you”

Watch the video below: