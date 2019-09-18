DJ Khaled Cheers To Davido’s Hit Song, ‘IF’ (Video)

by Michael
DJ Khaled IF
DJ Khaled

It’s Afro-music to the world. American music maker and media executive, DJ Khaled, has shared a video of himself relaxing to the song ‘If’ by Nigerian pop star, Davido, in a garden.

The 43-year-old shared the clip of a female waiter serving him a glass of red wine to his 16.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

“Got a lot done today now it’s time to enjoy the amazing weather. IM INSPIRED,” he captioned the post with Davido’s song playing in the background.

Davido reacted to the video with two rocket emojis.

Remember, in May, when DJ Khaled a clip of himself listening to ‘Fall’ while taking a ride in his Maybach via Instagram story.

Both men met Khaled met in Los Angeles last year with the American saying he had heard a lot about the African music scene and will be flying down soon.

That led to speculation about a possible collaboration, but that is yet to happen.

0

