‘Do Not Sleep With Men For iPhone 11’ – Tonto Dikeh Advises

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has advised ladies not to sleep with 100 men just to get the new iphone 11.

Via her IG, the mom of one revealed that she just bought the phone which goes for N600k, with her money adding that there is nothing special about the phone.

In the video posted online, she said;

There is nothing special about the phone. Don’t hustle. Don’t sleep with 100 men to get this phone. I just bought it with my own money. There is nothing special. Girls don’t fool yourself. It’s just a phone.

E no pass call and text ooo.. No wound yaself mu sisters… Take it easy on your pussy!!!” she said

Watch the video below

 

 

