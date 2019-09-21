Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold React As FG Charges Sowore For Money Laundering

by Temitope Alabi
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Following months of detaining pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, the Department of State Services has charged him to court.

According to new reports, DSS  charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.

Read Also:  ‘FG Has No Grounds To Hold My Husband’ – Sowore’s Wife Fumes

Many have since taken to social media to react to include some Nigerian celebrities.

Mavin boss Don Jazzy tweeted;

“It’s really sad to watch. The young man means well for our Dear Nigeria. Who is next? I plead for Sowore #FreeSowore

— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 21, 2019

Adekunle Gold on his part wrote;

“I really don’t want to believe those fictional charges against Sowore. Treasonable what? A fucking Joke.”

— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) September 21, 2019

