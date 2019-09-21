Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold React As FG Charges Sowore For Money Laundering

Following months of detaining pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, the Department of State Services has charged him to court.

According to new reports, DSS charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.

Many have since taken to social media to react to include some Nigerian celebrities.

Mavin boss Don Jazzy tweeted;

“It’s really sad to watch. The young man means well for our Dear Nigeria. Who is next? I plead for Sowore #FreeSowore”

Adekunle Gold on his part wrote;

“I really don’t want to believe those fictional charges against Sowore. Treasonable what? A fucking Joke.”

