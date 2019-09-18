Don Jazzy Advocates Easy Way To Deal With Traffic Congestion In Lagos

by Verity
Don Jazzy
Music artist and producer, Don Jazzy

For many years, Lagosians have struggled with daily traffic jams, day and night, with successive governments coming up with various strategies to tackle the menace.

From the loss of productive manhour to exhaustion, stress, and productivity, one can not overemphasize the negative effect of being stuck in Lagos traffic for hours unending.

However, popular music producer, Micheal Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy as advocated a simple yet effective way to combat over congestion, which has contributed largely to Lagos traffic.

According to the Mavin record label, while a lot of people are in Lagos just to earn a living and not so much for the sake of living in Lagos, an effective way to combat over congestion in the state would be to build a rail system that connects Lagos to the Southwest and Southeast.

He said in a tweet on Wednesday: “We complain of how congested Lagos state is and that’s understandable. Don’t we think an effective railway transport system connecting Lagos to other SW and SE states would help decongest it? I think many people are just in Lagos to earn a living.”

 

