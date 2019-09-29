Don Jazzy Attacks Buhari’s Administration On Twitter

Popular Nigerian music producer, Michael Collin Ajireh aka Don Jazzy has attacked the present administration over its apparent disregard for rule of law.

According to him, it is pious that a government that urges its citizen to obey the rule of law, would not lead by example.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Mavin record CEO said the Muhammadu Buhari led government only obeys the rule of law when it suits its sentiment, calling them hypocrites.

He tweeted: Isn’t it pious that a govt that tells her citizens to always obey the rule of law doesn’t lead by example? They only regard the rule of law when it suits their sentiments. Let’s just pretend we’re not in a banana republic. #VoiceOfTheDon

