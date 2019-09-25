Don Jazzy Celebrates One Year Of Not Smoking

by Michael
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Popular Music Producer Don Jazzy is celebrating one year since he has been off smoking.

The music genius quit smoking a year ago and he is very excited to share his testimony today.

He shared his progress on his Twitter page where he also shared a screenshot from the app he uses to monitor his progress, captioning it: “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe”.

When asked by a user how he did it, he said: “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started over eating sha. After like 2 months, you will be aiight.”

