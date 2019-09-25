Don Jazzy Celebrates One Year Of Not Smoking

Popular Music Producer Don Jazzy is celebrating one year since he has been off smoking.
The music genius quit smoking a year ago and he is very excited to share his testimony today.
He shared his progress on his Twitter page where he also shared a screenshot from the app he uses to monitor his progress, captioning it: “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe”.
When asked by a user how he did it, he said: “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started over eating sha. After like 2 months, you will be aiight.”
See His Post Here:
Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe. 🦎 pic.twitter.com/nFDJsy2bcr
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019