Don Jazzy Celebrates One Year Of Not Smoking

Popular Music Producer Don Jazzy is celebrating one year since he has been off smoking.

The music genius quit smoking a year ago and he is very excited to share his testimony today.

He shared his progress on his Twitter page where he also shared a screenshot from the app he uses to monitor his progress, captioning it: “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe”.

When asked by a user how he did it, he said: “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started over eating sha. After like 2 months, you will be aiight.”

See His Post Here: