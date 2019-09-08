Don Jazzy, Dr Sid Pay Surprise Visit To Big Brother Naija House (Video)

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy and his crew member, Dr Sid paid a surprise visit to the housemates of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

All the housemates were shocked to receive the august visitors before the Indomie cooking challenge on Saturday.

According to a memo from Biggie, Don Jazzy was the ‘Indomie’ taskmaster for the cooking challenge.

Housemates, who couldn’t contain their excitement, took their guest around the house.

Information Nigeria recalls popular Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy had also a surprise visit to the housemate for the MunchIt challenge as well as Super Eagles stars, John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Penultimate week, Jidenna was accompanied by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to have a chat and get to know the housemates.

Nigerian comedian, FunnyBone also stopped by in the house to catch up with the housemates.

Watch the video below: