Don Jazzy Gives Reasons Why Nigeria Is Not The Giant Of Africa

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has given the reason why he believes Nigerian universities are not among the top 10 in Africa.

According to him, Nigeria can only claim to be the giant of Africa but don’t have what it takes to prove it.

The music producer made this statement while sharing a screenshot showing how much is allocated to aides of legislators in comparison to universities.

See his tweets below:

That's the reason why Nigerian universities are not even amongst Africa top 10. Our giant of Africa na mouth. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019