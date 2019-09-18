Don Jazzy Reacts As CBN Charges On Deposits, Withdrawals Above 500k

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy, has reacted to Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to start charging three per cent processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgements of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.

Taking to his Twitter page, Don Jazzy said this is a desperate move to generate revenue.

In his words; ‘my dear the whole thing just reeks of a desperate move to generate revenue. When they load their own stolen money in the bank, they don’t care whatever charges they have to pay.