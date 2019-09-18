Don Jazzy Reacts To CBN’s Plan To Charge On Deposits, Withdrawals Above 500k

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that banks should deduct three per cent as processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgements of amounts above N500,000.

This new decision has generated a lot of negative reactions on social media, and the uproar does not seem to be near.

Reacting to this, the music producer described the new policy as a desperate move to venerate revenue.

He tweeted: