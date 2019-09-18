Don Jazzy Reacts To CBN’s Plan To Charge On Deposits, Withdrawals Above 500k

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that banks should deduct three per cent as processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgements of amounts above N500,000.
This new decision has generated a lot of negative reactions on social media, and the uproar does not seem to be near.
Reacting to this, the music producer described the new policy as a desperate move to venerate revenue.
He tweeted:
Sigh 😔. My dear the whole thing just reeks of a desperate move to generate revenue. When they load their own stolen money in the bank, they don’t care whatever charges they have to pay. 🤦🏽♂️🚶🏻#voiceofthedon https://t.co/6dgBRcpdqi
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 18, 2019