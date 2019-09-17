Don Jazzy Reveals How Entertainment Industry Has Been A Place Of Escape For Nigerian Youths

by Temitope Alabi
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Music producer and record label executive, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on the entertainment industry and it being an escape for youths.

In his words; ‘the Nigerian entertainment industry, fairly nascent, has been able to serve as an escape for Nigerians. In grief and turmoil, it often serves as respite. we are one hell of a tolerant bunch. But what is our breaking point’.

Read Also: “I Been Dey Try Gbe Body But The Stupid Body No Gree Gbe” – Don Jazzy Twerks

His tweet has since birthed several responses, check out some below;

Don Jazzy tweet
Don Jazzy tweet
Tags from the story
don jazzy
0

