Don Jazzy Shares Tough Opinion On Sowore’s Arrest, Detention

Don Jazzy Sowore arrest
Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy is never silent when it comes to sharing his thoughts on social issues and topics. The successful Nigeria music producer, Don Jazzy has shared his opinion on the detention of the Presidential Candidate for the AAC in the February 2019 General Election. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts which show support for the detained Sowore.

The caption reads:

“This dangerous precedent of stifling opposition voices and dissenting opinions has survived enough. Let’s not pretend our nascent democracy isn’t being sabotaged when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into power. I plead for Sowore #FreeSowore”

It was early in August when the DSS arrested Omoyele Sowore after he had planned a protest for the revolution of the Nigerian government.

0

