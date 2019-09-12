Donald Trump Shares Progress On Border Wall Construction

President Donald Trump has taken to his Twitter handle to share a progress report on his effort in building wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, despite the obstruction from Democrats.

Building the wall was a key promise during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, but he has struggled to secure congressional support for the project, a problem made worse for him when Democrats took control of the House after the 2018 midterm elections.

“The Wall is going up very fast despite total Obstruction by Democrats in Congress, and elsewhere,” Trump tweeted.

See the video of the progress being made on the wall below: