Donate Your Birthday Cake To Poor Couple Getting Married Soon, Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the shutdown of Bobrisky’s party birthday party by men of the Nigerian police.

Still reeling in the loss of money and efforts put in to make the party become a success, Bobrisky showed off the gigantic cake for his birthday bash that was cancelled.

Seeing the cake, Tonto encouraged him to move on and accept whatever comes with life.

The actress urged him to donate the beautiful cake to couple who would be getting married soon but cannot afford the cake.

See her post below: