Donate Your Birthday Cake To Poor Couple Getting Married Soon, Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the shutdown of Bobrisky’s party birthday party by men of the Nigerian police.

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Still reeling in the loss of money and efforts put in to make the party become a success, Bobrisky showed off the gigantic cake for his birthday bash that was cancelled.

Also Read: This Country Is A Sick Joke: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Police Shutting Down Bobrisky’s Birthday

Seeing the cake, Tonto encouraged him to move on and accept whatever comes with life.

The actress urged him to donate the beautiful cake to couple who would be getting married soon but cannot afford the cake.

See her post below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Awwww! See photo of Lola Omotayo and her kids on family vacation

Rihanna Finally Addresses Fighting Photos With Ex-Billionaire Boyfriend

Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye Finally Reveals Why He Went Into Movie Production

Tiwa Savage Releases Official Video Of ‘Get It Now’ From ‘Sugarcane’ EP Album

Nigerians come for Tonto Dikeh for saying she can never drag her child on social media the way Blac Chyna’s mother did to her daughter

MMG Rapper, Wale, Rocks His Nigerian Super Eagles Jersey Proudly

Akpororo Has Street Named After Him

Davido’s Fan Curse Wizkid, Threatens Him To Confess How He Killed Tagbo

Here Are Eminem’s ‘Walk On Water’ Lyrics Decoded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *