Don’t Go To Church Because Of Beautiful Ushers: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged people who go to a particular church for worldly reasons to desist from the act.

Reno Omokri
Ex-aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri

He expressed that a lot of individuals go to a church because the ushers are beautiful, or the congregation is wealthy. He further expressed that some even go to church because the congregation dress on point.

Also Read: Reno Omokri Reacts As DSS Files New Charges Against Sowore

Hence, he urged his followers to go to church for the undiluted words of God.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
church, Reno Omokri, Ushers
0

You may also like

Kemi Olunloyo

My Ass Has Started Growing Bigger Since I Got To Lagos: Kemi Olunloyo

10 Things All Couples Should Accept About Marriage

11 Things You Should Know About Your Spouse if Your Marriage is Important to You

Nigerian Lady kisses friend on the lips as she celebrates birthday

Davido: “My Girlfriend, Chioma Is The Most Beautiful Being On Earth” (Photos)

He’s Here! Actress, Bimbo Thomas Delivers Baby In U.S

13 Bad Beauty Habits That Are Making You Ugly

Supreme Court Drops CCT case against Bukola Saraki

Pretty 21 year old lady marries poor, older man with facial deformity (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *