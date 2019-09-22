Don’t Go To Church Because Of Beautiful Ushers: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged people who go to a particular church for worldly reasons to desist from the act.

He expressed that a lot of individuals go to a church because the ushers are beautiful, or the congregation is wealthy. He further expressed that some even go to church because the congregation dress on point.

Also Read: Reno Omokri Reacts As DSS Files New Charges Against Sowore

Hence, he urged his followers to go to church for the undiluted words of God.

See his tweet below: