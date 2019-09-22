Don’t Go To Church Because Of Beautiful Ushers: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged people who go to a particular church for worldly reasons to desist from the act.
He expressed that a lot of individuals go to a church because the ushers are beautiful, or the congregation is wealthy. He further expressed that some even go to church because the congregation dress on point.
Hence, he urged his followers to go to church for the undiluted words of God.
See his tweet below:
Don't go to a church because of
* Good music
* Handsome pastor
* Beautiful ushers
* They give food after service
* There are rich people there
* They dress on point
Go, only because they preach the undiluted word of God without fear and favour!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 22, 2019