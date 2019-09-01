Don’t Have Dinner With Cristiano Ronaldo – Patrice Evra Warns Messi

Former Manchester United and Juventus defender, Patrice Evra has warned Lionel Messi against having dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo after recalling his infamous lunch date with the Juventus star.

The flamboyant left-back couldn’t resist having another dig at his old Manchester United team-mate for their now-well-known “training session” meal.

Evra once warned the world against “eating” with Ronaldo as it will turn into a workout – now he’s urged Messi to reject CR7’s date offer.

After Thursday’s Champions League draw, Evra posted a snap of himself catching-up with Ronaldo in Monaco.

He tweeted:

The former Juventus defender had previously described as a machine. In his words:

“Just don’t go to his house for lunch it’s like another training session!”

His latest well-natured jibe came after Ronaldo offered to take Messi out for dinner after the Barcelona star clinched the Forward of the Year in Monaco.