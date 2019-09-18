Don’t Lower Your Standard For Any Man – Nollywood Actor Tells Genevieve

by Eyitemi
Genevieve Nnaji
Genevieve Nnaji

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has dropped a piece of advice for a delectable actress, Genevieve Nnaji, by asking her not to lower her standard if she ever wants to have a blissful marriage.

According to the actor who spoke in an Instagram post, it is better to marry at old age and enjoy the union than rush into it with regret.

See what he wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@genevievennaji Dont lower your standard for any man if you pray to have a blissful MARRIAGE… 💍💍My #sister, a broken #relationship is better than a broken #marriage, 🔥this prophecy just came in now, if a man propose marriage and deep in your #LionHeart, you feel he does not meet your standard, abeg, say NO respectfully. 🤣I know people will tell you to grab the opportunity, probably because they think you are getting older, my sister, AGE is just but numbers, 🤷‍♀️its better to #MARRY at old age and enjoy your marriage, than to rush into doing #WEDDING early. 🙄Most #marriages breakup early in #Nollywood 🎬because actresses lower their standards just to get #married on time, ✈️but must these continue? I prophecy to the first 60 #girls to say amen, God will direct the #best husband material to your #life for marriage before December.💎 #repost #actress #instagram #beautiful #FollowMe #Abuja #movie #film #TagsForLikes #BBnaija2019 #Lagos #pics #Nigeria #fashion #Like4Likes #music

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on Sep 17, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

