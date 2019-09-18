Don’t Lower Your Standard For Any Man – Nollywood Actor Tells Genevieve

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has dropped a piece of advice for a delectable actress, Genevieve Nnaji, by asking her not to lower her standard if she ever wants to have a blissful marriage.

According to the actor who spoke in an Instagram post, it is better to marry at old age and enjoy the union than rush into it with regret.

See what he wrote below: